Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41

Highway 41 in Madera County shutdown for several hours Thursday after a large boulder landed on a truck causing it to collide with another car.It happened just after one Thursday afternoon near Road 425-- south of Oakhurst.Both lanes of the highway were closed as investigators cleared the wreckage while stopping a small gas leak.No one was seriously hurt in the crash and the California Highway Patrol is urging caution to drivers heading up to the foothills as the heavy rain may cause more rockslides.