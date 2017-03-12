Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno

At least 18 cars need repairs after a large pothole opened up along southbound Highway 99 in Fresno.It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday evening near Ashlan Avenue. Police say one after the other, drivers hit the pothole - causing flat tires and damage to their rims.Over the past several weeks, Caltrans has been repairing the highway of potholes caused by recent storms. But officers say they have not seen any problems in the area until now."It's been all throughout State Route 99. There's been problems, damage to it because of heavy vehicles," James Del Carlo with the California Highway Patrol said. "We have big rigs along this route, so because of that it causes damage to the roadway."No one was hurt, but drivers were checked out as a precaution.Two lanes of the highway were closed for several hours as Caltrans made repairs.