TRAFFIC

Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

At least 18 cars need repairs after a large pothole opened up along southbound Highway 99 in Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At least 18 cars need repairs after a large pothole opened up along southbound Highway 99 in Fresno.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday evening near Ashlan Avenue. Police say one after the other, drivers hit the pothole - causing flat tires and damage to their rims.

Over the past several weeks, Caltrans has been repairing the highway of potholes caused by recent storms. But officers say they have not seen any problems in the area until now.

"It's been all throughout State Route 99. There's been problems, damage to it because of heavy vehicles," James Del Carlo with the California Highway Patrol said. "We have big rigs along this route, so because of that it causes damage to the roadway."

No one was hurt, but drivers were checked out as a precaution.

Two lanes of the highway were closed for several hours as Caltrans made repairs.
Related Topics:
traffictrafficpotholeshighway 99fresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Coalinga mayor says city real estate booming after commercial cannabis growing approved
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
Suspected car thief arrested in Fresno
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
Show More
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
Head-on crash near Hanford leaves one dead
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
More News
Top Video
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
Suspected car thief arrested in Fresno
More Video