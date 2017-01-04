TRAFFIC

Large storm hits the Central Valley
We are in the midst of what could be one of the biggest storms to hit the Central Valley in years. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
We are in the midst of what could be one of the biggest storms to hit the Central Valley in years. There are flood watches in effect through Thursday for the Sierra and foothills below 7,000 feet. Snow level expected to be at 7,500 feet.

Westbound Highway 180 is down to one lane of traffic after the driver says his big rig hydroplaned, then jackknifed



Westbound Highway 180 was down to one lane of traffic on Wednesday morning after the driver says his big rig hydroplaned, then jackknifed between the Van Ness exit and the Highway 99 interchange. The roadway has since reopened.


Cal Trans is working to keep the roadways safe -- staging as early as yesterday with snow plows, sand and rock moving equipment.

CHP officers say drivers need to prepare for rain, sleet, snow or fog. Make sure to check the windshield wipers are in good condition. If you're heading to the mountain areas, have tire chains available, and a strong battery -- the colder temperatures may need more amps to start a vehicle. The CHP also says to make sure you keep blankets, a flashlight, windshield scraper, water, and snacks in case you get stranded.

The Sierra snow pack was measured on Tuesday near Lake Tahoe. Surveyors say it was about half of normal for this time of year, which they call a good start. The snowpack is vital because it provides about a third of California's water by melting in the warmer months.

