The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says several lanes of Highway 99 at Mission Avenue after two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash.The CHP said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and involved a pickup truck and a SUV. It started on the southbound lanes but crossed over into the northbound lanes. CHP said the left and middle lanes are closed.Expect delays if you are traveling through the area.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.