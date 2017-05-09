One killed, two injured in Highway 152 crash

An investigation is underway after a deadly early morning crash in Madera County.The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 152 at Road 16 -- just south of Chowchilla. Officials say a gold Saturn was traveling eastbound on Highway 152 when it was broadsided by a black Saturn traveling southbound on Road 16.The driver of the gold car died at the scene. He is described as a man in his late 40s.The driver of the black car and a passenger in the gold car both went to a Merced hospital with minor injuries.It's not yet been determined who was at fault in this crash.