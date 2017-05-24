TRAFFIC

One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire

The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fiery big rig crash near Chowchilla. (KFSN)

MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fiery big rig crash near Chowchilla. The truck flipped over and burst into flames, creating a traffic nightmare just before rush hour.

There is a warning to area residents-- county officials warn the truck was carrying liquid cleaning solutions and are asking people to stay inside if possible.



The crash happened at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon on eastbound Highway 152 near Highway 99.

Caltrans said traffic on northbound Highway 99 was backed up for 9 miles. Southbound Highway 99 traffic was backed up for five miles.


Caltrans said northbound Highway 99 has one lane open, southbound will continue to be closed for a couple hours.

Officers believe the driver lost control while getting off at Highway 152, they said he veered right, struck the railing, overcorrected, and then the truck struck the left side of the guard rail before ultimately falling to its side. The driver of the big rig is not injured.

An evacuation shelter has not been established.

Highway 152 and Highway 99 are closed in both directions in the area and detours are in place.

We will continue to monitor this breaking news story and bring you any updates as they become available.
