Traffic is closed in both directions for a portion on Highway 99 in Fresno.Now, according to Caltrans, the Clinton overpass project is expected to take two days longer than expected. They announced additional closures for next Tuesday and Wednesday.Demolition began on Monday closing a portion of the highway each night this week as crews work to take down the bridge.Work started at 11:00 p.m. and will go through at least 5:00 a.m.