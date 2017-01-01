Pedestrian struck and killed along Highway 99 near Livingston

Officers shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Merced County Sunday night after a pedestrian was hit by multiple cars while trying to cross the highway. The man died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.Authorities said the man tried to cross traffic near Collier Road when he was struck around 7:45 p.m. The victim's identity has not been released, but authorities describe him as a Hispanic man from Delhi in his 50s.Traffic in the area was diverted while investigators determined why the man crossed the highway, the CHP said. But all lanes have reopened.Stay with ABC30 for updates.