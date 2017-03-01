KINGS COUNTY

Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials

EMBED </>More News Videos

Driving on Highway 41 south of Lemoore is relatively smooth sailing until a stretch near Kansas Avenue. (KFSN)

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Driving on Highway 41 south of Lemoore is relatively smooth sailing until a stretch near Kansas Avenue.

Farther north, near Highway 198, the road is still scarred, though it's not nearly as bad. But it's enough of a problem for people like Juan Guerrero, who commutes from Riverdale to that part of Kings County for work.

"Gotta kinda go to the right, try to avoid the potholes, and hit the right shoulder so you won't pop a tire or something."

Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves said he has received many complaints about poor road conditions on Highway 41, from Highway 198 to Interstate 5.

Neves went on to say, "Traffic is moving from the center of the lane to drive on the smoothest part of the lane, that is not the safest part of the roadway. Motorcycle traffic has moved from the traditional traffic pattern to a more unsafe lane location to avoid the potholes."

"Well I don't want going into traffic, or them coming into me and causing a collision, something like that," said Guerrero.

Caltrans is aware of the pothole problems, and says a contractor will soon start a pavement rehab project on Highway 41, near Stratford, which will include these affected areas.

"Patching necessary holes and then putting an overlay. If certain sections are worse than others it may involve grinding down the pavement and then replacing the asphalt in those areas," said Tami Cox, Caltrans District 6 Public Information Officer.

In the meantime, Caltrans officials recommend driving slow and being as safe as possible around potholes.

Weather and temperatures permitting, Caltrans says that contractors should start work on March 14th. So drivers should expect to get some pothole relief in just a couple of weeks.
Related Topics:
trafficpotholeskings countycaltransLemoore
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
Car Seat Check-Up event in Hanford on Saturday
Protests continue in the Central Valley aimed at getting the attention of Republicans in congress
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
National Weather Service breaks down why South Valley gets less rain than other parts of Valley
More kings county
TRAFFIC
Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions
Portion of Highway 59 closed in Merced County due to flooding
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Show More
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
Local political leaders react after President Trump addresses Congress for first time
Some farmers in Fresno County given 100-percent water allocation, others still waiting to find out
More News
Top Video
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Eating healthier is getting a little easier in Fresno
More Video