Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials

Driving on Highway 41 south of Lemoore is relatively smooth sailing until a stretch near Kansas Avenue.Farther north, near Highway 198, the road is still scarred, though it's not nearly as bad. But it's enough of a problem for people like Juan Guerrero, who commutes from Riverdale to that part of Kings County for work."Gotta kinda go to the right, try to avoid the potholes, and hit the right shoulder so you won't pop a tire or something."Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves said he has received many complaints about poor road conditions on Highway 41, from Highway 198 to Interstate 5.Neves went on to say, "Traffic is moving from the center of the lane to drive on the smoothest part of the lane, that is not the safest part of the roadway. Motorcycle traffic has moved from the traditional traffic pattern to a more unsafe lane location to avoid the potholes.""Well I don't want going into traffic, or them coming into me and causing a collision, something like that," said Guerrero.Caltrans is aware of the pothole problems, and says a contractor will soon start a pavement rehab project on Highway 41, near Stratford, which will include these affected areas."Patching necessary holes and then putting an overlay. If certain sections are worse than others it may involve grinding down the pavement and then replacing the asphalt in those areas," said Tami Cox, Caltrans District 6 Public Information Officer.In the meantime, Caltrans officials recommend driving slow and being as safe as possible around potholes.Weather and temperatures permitting, Caltrans says that contractors should start work on March 14th. So drivers should expect to get some pothole relief in just a couple of weeks.