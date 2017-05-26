MADERA COUNTY

Semi-truck carrying hay overturns, closing HWY 99 and HWY 152 interchange

The holiday trip out of town might have stalled for many drivers after a big rig crash in Madera County this morning. (KFSN)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The holiday trip out of town might have stalled for many drivers after a big rig crash in Madera County this morning.

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday, a semi-truck carrying hay tipped over on the interchange from southbound Highway 99 to westbound Highway 152. Bales of hay, spilled onto the road and for more than two hours, the Highway 152 connector was closed.

The crash happened in the same area as a big rig crash on Wednesday that spilled cleaning solution and sparked a grass fire and closing that section of highway for nearly a day.

No one was hurt in this morning's accident.
