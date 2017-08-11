CALIFORNIA

Tanker truck crash on I-5 causes grass fire, snarls traffic for hours

In Southern California a tanker truck and wildfire have snarled traffic for at least eight hours. (KFSN)

In Southern California a tanker truck and wildfire snarled traffic for hours. The incident happened on the I-5 near Grapevine Road in Kern County.

Southbound I-5 is now open, however there may be some restrictions in the area of the crash.

This all started when a tanker truck carrying oil was involved in some sort of accident. The accident then triggered a fire that is now about 338 acres and just 50-percent contained.

Stay with Action News for the latest on this developing story.
