TRAFFIC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Caltrans to do emergency pothole repairs on SB HWY 99 in Fresno today

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Caltrans is planning to conduct multiple rounds of emergency pothole repairs today between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be stopping traffic on southbound Highway 99 as Caltrans crews will run blitz work between Olive Avenue and State Route 180, filling as many potholes as they can.

Traffic is expected to stop for 15-20 minutes at a time, so traffic backups and delays could run as long as 30-minutes for some motorists while traffic clears and returns to normal flow.

Caltrans says there will be several rounds of work taking place throughout the day, as this is a rough stretch of road that needs some attention as a result of the recent storms.
Related Topics:
trafficfresnohighway 99Fresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Highway 41 near Valley Children's closed for hours after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
Snow closes Highway 41 from Wawona to Yosemite Valley
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar and then sets house on fire, according to Fresno police
President Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in Months
President Trump's executive order reverses mortgage fee cuts
Fresno immigrant, refugee advocates on edge ahead of expected executive action on immigration
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer has contract extended to 2019
2 lawsuits claim FUSD allowed sex abuse to students
Dow Jones industrial average eclipses 20,000 for the first time
Show More
Fresno Police officer crashes in Clovis while responding to call
Trump Vows Probe of Voter Fraud After Alleging, Without Evidence, Millions of Illegal Votes Cast
Trump Still Believes Millions Voted Illegally: White House
Former Los Banos teacher and police officer back in court for alleged sex crimes with minor
Water experts monitoring effects of recharged Fresno County waterways
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
More Photos