TRAFFIC ALERT: Caltrans to do emergency pothole repairs on SB HWY 99 in Fresno today

Fresno: Today between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., we will be performing multiple rounds of emergency pothole repairs on southbound State Route 99... — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 25, 2017

Caltrans is planning to conduct multiple rounds of emergency pothole repairs today between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.The California Highway Patrol will be stopping traffic on southbound Highway 99 as Caltrans crews will run blitz work between Olive Avenue and State Route 180, filling as many potholes as they can.Traffic is expected to stop for 15-20 minutes at a time, so traffic backups and delays could run as long as 30-minutes for some motorists while traffic clears and returns to normal flow.Caltrans says there will be several rounds of work taking place throughout the day, as this is a rough stretch of road that needs some attention as a result of the recent storms.