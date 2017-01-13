FRESNO

Traffic backed up along southbound Highway 99 in Fresno due to emergency road work

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Traffic along Highway 99 is backed up for miles in Fresno due to emergency road construction, according to Caltrans.


Caltrans officials said crews are working to repair a pothole on the southbound lanes of the highway near Fresno Street. They said drivers should expect delays and suggest avoiding the area if possible.


