Traffic backed up along southbound Highway 99 in Fresno due to emergency road work

We are about to perform another round of emergency pothole repair work on southbound State Route 99 south of Fresno Street. Expect delays. — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 13, 2017

Southbound State Route 99 traffic is about to be opened up as we wrap up another round of emergency pothole repairs. pic.twitter.com/d6fuaxMFuS — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 13, 2017

Traffic along Highway 99 is backed up for miles in Fresno due to emergency road construction, according to Caltrans.Caltrans officials said crews are working to repair a pothole on the southbound lanes of the highway near Fresno Street. They said drivers should expect delays and suggest avoiding the area if possible.Stay with ABC30 for updates.