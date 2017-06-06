$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 3-day sale

CHICAGO --That end-of-summer vacation or trip home this fall won't cost a fortune - if you plan it right. Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one-way tickets for as low as $49.
The flight deals are available now until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. The three-day sale means you can book round-trip tickets for less than $100.
The sale only includes one-way "Wanna Get Away" fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.
One-way flights from Midway International Airport to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Flint, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Memphis, Omaha, Pittsburgh and St. Louis were among those available for $49.
Flying to Atlanta, Charleston, Nashville, Oklahoma City, and Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) will only cost $79. For $86, head to New York/Newark.
Heading to Birmingham, Charlotte, Dallas (Love Field), Hartford, Houston (Hobby), Jacksonville, Philadelphia or Raleigh/Durham? Only $99.
Dreaming about Cancun? Only $184 out of Midway.
There are some restrictions. The low fares can't be used for domestic flights on Fridays and Sundays, and international travel can only be done on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.