U.S. & WORLD

$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 3-day sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one-way tickets for as low as $49. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
That end-of-summer vacation or trip home this fall won't cost a fortune - if you plan it right. Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one-way tickets for as low as $49.

The flight deals are available now until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. The three-day sale means you can book round-trip tickets for less than $100.

The sale only includes one-way "Wanna Get Away" fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.

One-way flights from Midway International Airport to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Flint, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Memphis, Omaha, Pittsburgh and St. Louis were among those available for $49.

Flying to Atlanta, Charleston, Nashville, Oklahoma City, and Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) will only cost $79. For $86, head to New York/Newark.

Heading to Birmingham, Charlotte, Dallas (Love Field), Hartford, Houston (Hobby), Jacksonville, Philadelphia or Raleigh/Durham? Only $99.

Dreaming about Cancun? Only $184 out of Midway.

There are some restrictions. The low fares can't be used for domestic flights on Fridays and Sundays, and international travel can only be done on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelsouthwest airlinesu.s. & worldmidway airport
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be find dress
Bill Cosby went on trial Monday on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman more than a decade ago
London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects
More u.s. & world
TRAVEL
Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic
Yosemite official's expecting an extremely busy Memorial Day Weekend
Winter storms cause road to crumble near Huntington Lake in Fresno County
Traveler trend showing people prefer peer-to-peer rentals
More Travel
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Action News uncovers document detailing alleged misuse of money at Parlier Unified
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Fresno City Council discusses budget as city is having a tough time keeping police officers
Fresno Housing Authority accepting online pre-applications for Section 8 program
Grandmother in custody in SoCal triple stabbing, police say
Madera Police release dash camera video from the officer involved shooting
Show More
Hammer-wielding man shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
Visalia man plotted to murder three Bay Area doctors, authorities say
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Action News uncovers document detailing alleged misuse of money at Parlier Unified
Clovis Unified senior spent over 1,000 hours of his time giving back to others
Construction moves forward on new Visalia Emergency Communications Center
More Video