Caltrans officials say Valley commuters will have to wait for a permanent fix to pothole problem

Caltrans crews are bracing themselves for several storm systems expected to hit the Central Valley. The last wave of wet weather is already proving dangerous and prompting slick roads, mud slides, and flash floods in several areas."We have a lot of storm patrol issues that we take care of make sure that our drains are working properly so the roads don't flood; we also work on embankments here in Fresno," Cory Burkarth, Caltrans.Crews also work on mud and rock slides in the mountain areas.Burkarth said over the last few weeks crews have gone out regularly for emergency pothole repairs only to come back when wet weather strikes again.Take the potholes along a busy stretch of State Route 99. Crews spent Wednesday repairing potholes on all three lanes of southbound 99 between Olive and Ventura in addition to several northbound fixes.Burkarth said crews laid more than 10,000 pounds of patching material."It was over $6,000 worth of work yesterday, it's not going to last as long as we would like it to because of the weather we are facing."That emergency road work is meant to be a temporary fix, begging the question when will a permanent solution come?"You need warm dry weather, that's why you see a lot of paving operations take place in the spring and summer months," said Burkarth.State funding allocated for maintenance has to last the entire year. Any emergency funding needs to go through Sacramento first."Doing a permanent fix would be more cost effective for every one dollar that we spend today on a long term project. That saves us $6 down the road in fixing those issues-- as long as they stay maintained," said Burkarth.If you see problem areas you can fill out a