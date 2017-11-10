BUZZWORTHY

DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month

EMBED </>More Videos

DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $60,000 (KTRK)

Just in time for the temperature in Houston to dip, a job opening in Cancun is giving applicants the warmth of a cushy gig.

Cancun.com, which is a website that helps book accommodations in the tropical paradise on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, has an opening for a CEO: "Cancun Experience Officer."

In their description of the position, an individual or a team will be hired to live in Cancun for six months, staying at the resorts and doing the experiences of the beach town. The job period is from March to August next year.

The "CEO" will be paid $10,000 a month to take and post photos as well as write about the experience in Cancun suited for an American audience.

No experience is required to apply, the posting said.

Applicants must be fluent in written and spoken English, and applications must film a video submission to be considered. All valid applications must be turned in between Nov. 7 and Dec. 17.

You can view the job description and submit your video application at the Cancun.com website.

Related Topics:
travelmexicovacationtourismjobsbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
Twitter users utilize expanded character limit
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
More buzzworthy
TRAVEL
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on American Airlines
Passports to fly within the U.S.? Changes on the way
Finnair Flight 666 goes to 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
Tone while you travel
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
More Travel
Top Stories
Police search for suspects who tied up, pistol whipped, robbed elderly couple in Southeast Fresno
Protesters in the North Valley are "taking steps" towards immigration reform
Reedley parents honor son through veterans memorial outside home
'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
Neighbors raise concerns after sexually violent predator released, now living in Fresno County
Man in custody after Visalia Police find him with several stolen items
Department of Homeland Security warns that terrorists may start using drones to carry out attacks
Exclusive: Dad speaks out after son's grilled cheese death
Show More
Fresno man who made national headlines for his Starbucks attack tells his side of the story
Several TRMC employees say they were not paid after hospital closed
Officials rush to secure emergency funding for water crisis in Teviston
Fresno Unified Board President still under fire for comments made about sex education
Clovis Veterans Memorial hosts naturalization ceremony
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Good Sports - Kerman Football honoring Anthony Taylor
Man in custody after Visalia Police find him with several stolen items
'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
More Video