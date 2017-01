Would you board Flight 666 to "HEL" on Friday the 13th? A few brave souls did just that, and they're back safe on the ground.Finnair Flight AY666 out of Copenhagen took off at 13:07 local time on Jan. 13 and landed in Helsinki, Finland at 15:41, according to Finnair's flight list Helsinki airport (code HEL) also had the flight listed under its arrivals.The eerily-timed flight has taken to the skies before, according to the Associated Press in Helsinki , who wrote about the daily flight on Sept. 13, 2013. The pilot of that flight said that he and other pilots had joked about it, adding, "I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me."