TRAVEL

Finnair Flight 666 lands in Helsinki on Friday the 13th

(Shutterstock)

Would you board Flight 666 to "HEL" on Friday the 13th? A few brave souls did just that, and they're back safe on the ground.

Finnair Flight AY666 out of Copenhagen took off at 13:07 local time on Jan. 13 and landed in Helsinki, Finland at 15:41, according to Finnair's flight list.


Helsinki airport (code HEL) also had the flight listed under its arrivals.

The eerily-timed flight has taken to the skies before, according to the Associated Press in Helsinki, who wrote about the daily flight on Sept. 13, 2013. The pilot of that flight said that he and other pilots had joked about it, adding, "I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me."
Related Topics:
travelsocietyair travelu.s. & world
Load Comments
TRAVEL
VIDEO: Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
Holiday travel proves perilous for many drivers across California
Storms and fog greet Central Valley drivers traveling for the holidays
Newest vacation trend-- Nostalgia Vacations
More Travel
Top Stories
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Not so fast, drought may cause continuing concerns
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Tule River Tribe Chairman lays out major proposal to move casino to Porterville
Show More
Storm damage causing problems all over the Valley
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Merced County officials keeping an eye on the storm as they deal with flooding
Parents who lost two little boys begged a judge to send drunk driver to prison for life
More News
Photos
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos