Google Street View can now take you inside a volcano

Marum crater's lava lake can now be seen on Google Street View. (Google)

Usually, Google Street View feature is used to see a potential destination from the perspective of a car, but now the feature can be used to see the inside of a volcano on a remote island.

The newest addition to Street View allows for users to explore the Vanuatuan island of Ambrym. Located thousands of miles east of Australia, the country of Vanuatu is an archipelago of 80 tiny islands.

The 360-degree tour of Ambrym takes you through the jungle, inside villages, along a black sand beach and inside Marum Carter where the awe-inspiring lava lake can be seen. According to Google, the lake is "roughly the size of two football fields."


"Standing at the edge and feeling the heat lick your skin is phenomenal," said explorer Chris Horsley. "I hope that by putting this place on the map people will realize what a beautiful world we live in."
