'I'm sorry. We will fix this.' United CEO apologizes for treatment of passenger dragged off plane

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines' parent company, sent employees a letter Tuesday that was more contrite than his statement a day earlier about a passenger being dragged from a plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.In a previous letter posted to Twitter on Monday, Munoz's tone was much different: