'I'm sorry. We will fix this.' United CEO apologizes for treatment of passenger dragged off plane

Video shows security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago. (Jayse D. Anspach/Twitter)

CHICAGO --
Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines' parent company, sent employees a letter Tuesday that was more contrite than his statement a day earlier about a passenger being dragged from a plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Here is the text of the latest letter:
Dear Team,

The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened. Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way.

I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.

It's never too late to do the right thing. I have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what's broken so this never happens again. This will include a thorough review of crew movement, our policies for incentivizing volunteers in these situations, how we handle oversold situations and an examination of how we partner with airport authorities and local law enforcement. We'll communicate the results of our review by April 30th.

I promise you we will do better.

Sincerely,

Oscar



In a previous letter posted to Twitter on Monday, Munoz's tone was much different:

