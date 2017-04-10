AIR TRAVEL

Video: Doctor's lip busted while dragged off overbooked United Airlines flight

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O'Hare International Airport. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Video shows three security officials dragging a male passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Passenger Audra D. Bridges was one of at least two passengers who posted video on social media after the incident Sunday evening. It shows the guards grabbing the screaming man from a window seat and pulling him across the armrest before dragging him down the airplane aisle by his arms. The man claimed to be a doctor.

Other passengers are heard saying, "Please, my God. What are you doing? No. This is wrong. Oh my God. Look at what you did to him" and "Busted his lip."

Bridges, of Louisville, told The (Louisville) Courier-Journal hat after the passengers had boarded the flight to Louisville, Kentucky, they were told that four volunteers were needed to give up their seats for stand-by United employees who needed to be in Louisville on Monday for a flight. She said they were told the flight wouldn't depart until the employees were seated.

United spokesman Charlie Hobart said airline employees named four customers who had to leave the plane and that three of them did so. He said law enforcement was called when the fourth person refused to get off the plane.

"We followed the right procedures," Hobart told the Associated Press in a phone interview. "That plane had to depart. We wanted to get our customers to their destinations, and when one gentleman refused to get off the aircraft, we had to call the Chicago Police Department."
Another passenger, Jayce Anspach, said the man told the staff he was a doctor:

Here's how he described the ordeal:

Bridges said passengers were told a computer selected four people to leave the flight. One couple was selected and left the plane before the man was confronted.

"Everyone was shocked and appalled," Bridges said. "There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset."

Hobart said he didn't know how the airline compensated the passengers who were forced to deplane. Bridges said the airline offered $800 and a hotel stay.
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesair travelviral videoChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AIR TRAVEL
Mom assists other parent who was about to get kicked off plane
There's more to that United leggings story
New laptop rule may affect your international travel
Summer travel: What's the worst day to fly?
More air travel
TRAVEL
6 injured in 3 vehicle crash on SB HWY 99 near Ashlan
There's more to that United leggings story
Ten best cruises in the world
New laptop rule may affect your international travel
More Travel
Top Stories
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as 113th Supreme Court justice
Tulare man, 18, faces murder charge after suspected DUI crash kills woman
Madera robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene
Visalia Coptic Christians pray in solidarity after deadly bombing at Egyptian churches
Man denied $100K jackpot because friend pushed the button
Fresno man injured rescuing cats from house fire
Fresno protesters demonstrate against U.S. missile strikes in Syria
Show More
Fresno State lecturer under fire for President Trump tweet
Orosi man wanted for allegedly assaulting deputy
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Spring inspirations from Clovis Botanical Garden
Tulare man, 18, faces murder charge after suspected DUI crash kills woman
Madera robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene
More Video