YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

The fast-melting snow pack is helping Yosemite National Park max out on tourism and traffic. (KFSN)

By
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) --
The fast-melting snow pack is helping Yosemite National Park max out on tourism and traffic.

"Welcome to Yosemite," a park ranger said in greeting a new visitor through the gates on Memorial Day.

The entrance to Yosemite is the gateway to a series of picturesque sights, the likes of which are hard to find anywhere else in the world.

"This week is our dream come true," said Jean-Louis To, of Normandy, France. "It's marvelous."

To breathed it all in from Tunnel View -- absorbing blue skies above a horizon of gray rock, green trees, and white water. He says it's better than even the Alps.

But over the holiday weekend, just getting here seemed almost as impossible as the view itself.

"We wait for around one hour and a half just to arrive to tunnel from Glacier Point," he said. "It's the first time we've seen such a traffic jam in a national park."

Yosemite saw a record attendance of more than 5 million visitors in 2016. May is typically the first of six busy months, with attendance peaking in July and August.

But this May, the place is packed. Around the world and across the country, people have heard of a massive snowpack fueling fantastic falls.

"I've never seen anything (like that), and go so close to it," said young Aaron Mossahebfar, of Los Angeles before his brother Gabriel added "We went to the waterfall and it was, like, soaking wet. Like, soaking soaking soaking wet."

Bridalveil Fall blasted people with the patience to find parking and the bravery to climb close.

The water is literally flowing everywhere, even on the south fork of the Merced River at the Wawona campground which, like all the other campgrounds, is full. Many of the campers booked space more than a year ago, and making those plans has proved worthwhile, despite the traffic.

"Spectacular," said Rebecca Durso, of Melbourne, Australia. "Breathtaking. I've never seen anything like it. It's amazing."
Related Topics:
traveltourismyosemite national parktrafficYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Yosemite official's expecting an extremely busy Memorial Day Weekend
Yosemite Officials announce Half Dome permit and application cost increase
Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park to open tomorrow
Flood warning issued for Yosemite Valley due to fast melting snow
More yosemite national park
TRAVEL
Yosemite official's expecting an extremely busy Memorial Day Weekend
Winter storms cause road to crumble near Huntington Lake in Fresno County
Traveler trend showing people prefer peer-to-peer rentals
Man orders pizza to stuck Amtrak train
More Travel
Top Stories
One person dead after house fire in Central Fresno
Teen killed, another teen injured in Southwest Fresno shooting
One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
Man killed in hit and run in Madera County
Fresno County Sheriff's Department water rescue crews busy with rescues on San Joaquin River
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
Show More
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
More News
Top Video
Teen killed, another teen injured in Southwest Fresno shooting
One person dead after house fire in Central Fresno
Sea life and cooler temperatures drawing people to the coast this holiday weekend
Students in Clovis enjoyed some patriotic fun at Bear Boot Camp
More Video