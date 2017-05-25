YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite official's expecting an extremely busy Memorial Day Weekend

Waterfalls at Yosemite are peaking this time of year but so is traffic. The National Park is gearing up for its busiest weekend of the year. (KFSN)

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Waterfalls at Yosemite are peaking this time of year but so is traffic. The National Park is gearing up for its busiest weekend of the year.

Over the coming day's travelers from every corner of the world will shoehorn their way into the jewel of Central California.

"You should know if you're not here before 9:00 a.m., or if you don't wait until after 4:00 p.m., it may be a two to three hour wait in order to get from your car into a parking space and onto a trail," said Jamie Richards, park ranger.

In anticipation of the holiday weekend officials are applying the final touches on a number of construction projects to enhance the guest experience-- including an improved parking lot that will greet visitors near the Yosemite Village.

Yosemite also offers options to avoid the heavy congestion.

"Leave your car at a hotel or lodge or campground outside the park and hop on the YARTS buses," said Richards. "It's a really convenient way to enjoy Yosemite National Park without the stress of trying to park your vehicle."

The water might look tempting but it remains off limits, rivers and streams are running dangerously high thanks to a record snowpack.

"This is running between three and 4,000 cubic feet per second so think about that as two or three school buses going by you every second," said Moose Mutlow, Swift Water Coordinator.

That means potential hazards for even the most experienced swimmers, that's why Mutlow and his swift water rescue team are in the river preparing for the worst.

"On a busy weekend like coming up we could have rescue upon rescue upon rescue."

That's why these training exercises are so vital.

Massive crowds are expected to begin arriving Friday afternoon.

If you don't mind traffic delays or large crowds this is the best time of year to enjoy the national park and all it has to offer.
