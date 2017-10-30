GOOD SAMARITAN

Trial time for accused robber upended by Good Samaritan in dramatic video

Corin Hoggard
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The trial could begin Tuesday for the man whose alleged attempt to rob a Fresno Starbucks was broken up by a Good Samaritan.

Prosecutors charged Ryan Flores with attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon and the case is scheduled to begin Oct. 31. Even the national tabloid TV newsmagazine Inside Edition has requested to cover the case in Fresno County Court.

You may remember the fight back in July. Dramatic video showed the moment Cregg Jerri noticed what was happening and hit Flores in the back with a metal chair. The two men wrestled on the ground where police say Flores stabbed Jerri in the neck.

Last month, the Fresno and Madera Counties Police Chiefs' Association gave Jerri an award for his heroics.

But Flores' mother told CNN her son may file a lawsuit. She said Jerri used excessive force when he overpowered her son with a chair and used the suspect's own knife to disarm him.

"The guy, in my opinion, went from a Good Samaritan to a vigilante," suspect's mother Pamela Chimienti said.

Investigators said Jerri wrestled away the knife and stabbed the suspect several times.
