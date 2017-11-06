DEADLY SHOOTING

Two dead after shooting at St. Alphonsus church in Southwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno police believe jealousy was the motive for a murder suicide that left three people dead. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police believe jealousy was the motive for a murder-suicide that left three people dead.

The killing started Sunday morning at St. Alphonsus church in Southwest Fresno.

Manuel Garcia's truck remains in the driveway of the house where he took his own life on Sunday, after killing his wife Martha and her boyfriend Raul Hererra.

They were murdered sitting in Martha's car in the parking lot of St. Alphonsus Catholic church.

Fresno Police Chief, Jerry Dyer said, "The husband, the suspect, in this case, did not have any history with us in law enforcement. The 45 caliber handgun he used to kill his wife and her boyfriend was registered to him it was his handgun."

Police were told Martha had recently filed for divorce after more than 40 years of marriage from Manuel. Both were 63 years old.

But a younger man came into Martha's life. Raul Hererra, 51-years-old from Kerman. The idea that Martha had a boyfriend shocked and surprised neighbor Elena Rivera, whose brother is married to Martha and Manuel's daughter.

"I was in shock when they said a boyfriend, for so many years...and, nothing like this we ever expected," said Rivera.

It is not clear when Raul entered Martha's life, but he was released from prison earlier this year after serving an eight-year prison term for a violent rape. He was on parole and wearing an ankle monitor.

Dyer described the murders as an act of extreme violence, shooting Martha as she sat behind the wheel of the car, and shooting Raul once, then pulling him out of the car and shooting him again.

"It appears this was triggered by jealousy, this is what caused that anger, caused him to go over to the church and to do what he did," said Dyer.

Before killing himself, Manual Garcia reportedly sent text messages to his youngest daughter about what he had done, and where to find property and other valuables.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
churchdeadly shootingfresno southwestFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DEADLY SHOOTING
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Woman and man killed in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
New link: Gunman's former in-laws often attended church
Police release photo of person of interest wanted for shooting, killing 3 people in Colorado Walmart
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Clovis City council considers the city's first marijuana-related operation
A former Fresno teacher accused of sex crimes may have more victims
New business owners hope to revive Downtown Merced
Fresno State's director of athletics Jim Bartko resigns
Clovis North is introducing Bronco College Application Day
A permanent tribute for local veterans is about to be unveiled in Madera County
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Woman and man killed in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
Show More
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
Trump says Texas church mass shooting not a 'guns situation'
Elementary school in Porterville raising money to honor teacher who recently passed away
Bill at the Capitol looks to get rid of Daylight Saving Time
New link: Gunman's former in-laws often attended church
More News
Top Video
Clovis City council considers the city's first marijuana-related operation
Snoring problem? Your dentist may have the solution
A permanent tribute for local veterans is about to be unveiled in Madera County
A former Fresno teacher accused of sex crimes may have more victims
More Video