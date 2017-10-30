FRESNO

Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames

The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire in West Central Fresno near Hammond and Polk avenues on Sunday night. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire in West Central Fresno near Hammond and Polk avenues on Sunday night.

Authorities say two homes that were under construction in a new development caught fire. The two structures were set to be model homes for the Lennar's new "Summer Grove" subdivision.

Lennar employees are assessing the damage. One home sustained extensive damage while the other had partial damage on the side of the house. Firefighters say the framework is not structurally sound.

One neighbor we spoke with says she was driving home when she saw the flames.

"It was pretty scary. I had my kids in the back seat and they were scared. We could feel, when we got home we are just a block away, we could feel the heat from the fire from the house," said Lyne Ortega, neighbor.
The Fresno Fire Department is investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire near Hammond and Polk on Saturday night.



The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Another neighbor said she frequently sees people hanging around the area. On Friday night she said she saw some people playing with firecrackers.
