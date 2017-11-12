Two men stabbed at the Mall of America

A 20-year-old suspect is in custody.Bloomington Police say the incident happened Sunday evening at the Macy's department store.The first victim was stabbed after he returned to the dressing room and confronted a man attempting to steal his belongings.The second victim was stabbed after trying to intervene.Authorities say both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The Mall of America is the nation's largest shopping and entertainment center, with more than 520 stores and attractions that include an amusement park and an indoor zip line.