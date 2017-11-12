Two men stabbed at the Mall of America

Bloomington Police say the incident happened this evening in the Macy's department store. (KFSN)

A 20-year-old suspect is in custody.

Bloomington Police say the incident happened Sunday evening at the Macy's department store.

The first victim was stabbed after he returned to the dressing room and confronted a man attempting to steal his belongings.

The second victim was stabbed after trying to intervene.

Authorities say both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mall of America is the nation's largest shopping and entertainment center, with more than 520 stores and attractions that include an amusement park and an indoor zip line.
