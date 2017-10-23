Two suspected of vehicle burglaries in Visalia now in custody

Monday afternoon Visalia Police Officers were called to the Planet Fitness parking lot at Demaree and Walnut for a couple of vehicle break-ins.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect vehicle and its direction of travel.

Detectives were in the area and stopped a vehicle matching the suspect description.

The occupants have been identified as 30-year-old Bonnie Bejar and 28-year-old Christopher Sharkey. Both were in possession of stolen property and booked for the burglaries.
