ABC30 Jobs

Producer - News

KFSN-TV ABC30, the ABC-owned television station in Fresno, is seeking a News Producer to produce a dynamic daily newscast. Seeking a candidate who is a strong writer and storyteller who pays close attention to details and has good time management skills. You will actively participate in editorial planning by pitching stories and cultivating sources. We expect our producers to be leaders in the newsroom and to be engaged in all aspects of newscast production and newsgathering. We need detail-oriented producers who are able to juggle many tasks at once without sacrificing accuracy. Ideal candidate will also embrace the importance of digital and social media and is eager to integrate new media content. College degree and previous producing experience preferred. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.KFSN-TV, Human Resources1777 G. StreetFresno, CA 93706