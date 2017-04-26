Action Newsroom: 04/26/17

EMBED </>More News Videos

Join us for Action News Live at 11.

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
The message the family of one shooting spree victim has for suspect Kori Muhammad's family
Suspect shot by officer in Woodlake, authorities say
Accused child killer Trevor Bishop takes witness stand as South Valley murder trial continues
Undercover officers spread out across Fresno to crack down on disabled placard violators
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
School bus driver's nudity backs up sex charges, DA says
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting
Orange Cove double homicide suspect Jairo Mancilla pleads not guilty
What's in Trump's tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
Shots fired amid search for Del. trooper shooting suspect
More News
Top Video
The message the family of one shooting spree victim has for suspect Kori Muhammad's family
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
Accused child killer Trevor Bishop takes witness stand as South Valley murder trial continues
Grizzly Fest is about to take over Chukchansi Park
More Video