Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
DIGITAL VIDEO
Action Newsroom: 05/01/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1943085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
(KFSN)
Monday, May 01, 2017 10:27PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
DIGITAL VIDEO
Today's Top Stories
VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting
Today's Top Stories
Today's Top Stories
More digital video
Top Stories
California population grows to 39.5 million
Police still searching for leads after Merced man shot in front of children
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Sierra Nevada snowpack almost double of average, survey says
Teenage pizza shop employee robbed, beaten in Visalia during delivery
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on University of Texas-Austin campus
Former homicide detective caught up in 'stealing from deceased' scandal
Show More
Portion of Downtown Fresno to be closed off for 2 years during high-speed rail construction
Fresno Police arrest suspect accused of killing a homeless man
Missing 18-year-old Woodlake man found dead
Trump administration relaxing Obama-era school lunch standards
Firefighters discover marijuana grow inside Fresno home
More News
Top Video
Action News Investigates: A tale of two Tides
Teenage pizza shop employee robbed, beaten in Visalia during delivery
Sierra Nevada snowpack almost double of average, survey says
Former homicide detective caught up in 'stealing from deceased' scandal
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno