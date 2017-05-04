Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
DIGITAL VIDEO
Action Newsroom Live: 05/03/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1951505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Your top stories and what's coming up tonight! (KFSN)
Thursday, May 04, 2017 12:13AM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
DIGITAL VIDEO
Today's Top Stories
Today's Top Stories
VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting
Today's Top Stories
More digital video
Top Stories
Large fire at Southeast Fresno apartment complex leaves at least a dozen people displaced
Body of man pulled from Tule River near Springville
Police chase crash victim remembered for compassion
Fresno State warning students and staff after a student tests positive for meningitis
Sheriff's Office investigating if deadly HWY 168 crash was intentional act
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
GOP leader says House to vote Thursday on health care bill
Show More
House heads toward passage of bill to keep gov't running
Key takeaways from FBI Director Comey's hearing
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
More News
Top Video
Large fire at Southeast Fresno apartment complex leaves at least a dozen people displaced
Body of man pulled from Tule River near Springville
Fresno State warning students and staff after a student tests positive for meningitis
Police chase crash victim remembered for compassion
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno