DIGITAL VIDEO

Action Newsroom Live: 05/23/17

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top stories. (KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorizeddigital video
Load Comments
DIGITAL VIDEO
Today's Top Stories
Today's Top Stories
Allison Tolman talks about ABC's newest comedy 'Downward Dog'
Today's Top Stories
More digital video
Top Stories
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts, faces up to 20 years in prison
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County
Massive fire in Atwater may cause long term problems for city
Fresno mayor unveils a new city budget promoting growth, development, and saving
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Show More
California League Announces 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees
Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment
Islamic State claims concert bombing; children among 22 dead
Actor Roger Moore, known for role as James Bond, dies at 89
Valley swimmers cool off cautiously after San Joaquin River drowning
More News
Top Video
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
Merced school staff members kiss pigs for good cause
Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County
More Video