Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
DIGITAL VIDEO
Action Newsroom Live: 05/31/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2060173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Your source of top stories from our newsroom. (KFSN)
Thursday, June 01, 2017 01:32AM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
DIGITAL VIDEO
Today's Top Stories
Today's Top Stories
Today's Top Stories
Today's Top Stories
More digital video
Top Stories
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Show More
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
White House says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal
More News
Top Video
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno