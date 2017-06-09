DIGITAL VIDEO

Action Newsroom Live: 06/08/17

EMBED </>More Videos

Your top stories and breaking news. (KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorizeddigital video
Load Comments
DIGITAL VIDEO
Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno
Today's Top Stories
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
Today's Top Stories
More digital video
Top Stories
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Show More
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage
Clovis PD cruiser involved in a crash
Fresno woman reunited with first responders who rescued her from domestic violence attack
Merced County inmate hospitalized after stabbing
More News
Top Video
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
More Video