FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES

Baird and Bullard Open new Buildings as the District Continues to Improve Facilities

Baird Middle School students returned from the winter break to a brand new academic building, featuring three standard classrooms, two science rooms, an ag science room and a fully equipped functional skills classroom for students with special needs.

Later in February, Bullard High School's Northwest Academic Building will open its doors for the first time to students and staff. It features 15 classrooms.

The two new buildings are part of the district's robust campaign to ensure quality facilities in support of quality instruction.

With the district completing the Baird and Bullard buildings and developing other final projects under Measure Q, plans are already underway to build on the work of Measure Q with Measure X. Voters approved Measure X on Nov. 8.

The Fresno Unified Board of Education will continue to use the 2009 Facilities Master Plan to provide a vision for improving district facilities while anticipating future needs. In addition, on Sept. 28, the board updated high school master plans to reflect improvements completed, projects underway, and additional input from the community and the board.

"Our Facilities Master Plan called out $1 billion in facilities needs for our district, and we have made significant headway on behalf of our students and staff thanks to the community's support for the students of Fresno Unified and their faith in the work of the district," said Superintendent Michael Hanson.

Through Measure K (2001) and Measure Q (2010), taxpayers supported the building of seven new schools and upgraded and modernized scores of existing classrooms over the past decade.

The newest bond measure, Measure X, will provide for $225 million in projects. The Fresno Unified Board of Education approved a list of Measure X projects at its Oct. 12 meeting. Projects include:

New school: In Southeast Fresno for enrollment growth.

District-wide: Science and technology labs, career/technical education classrooms, music and arts classrooms, elementary school security upgrades, parking lot gates.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: November 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: October 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: September 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
More Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
Top Stories
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
Fresno County GOP leaders say Trump's immigration order a matter of national safety
Crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
Trump fires Justice Dept. head over executive order defiance
Show More
Trump Will Continue LGBTQ Worker Protection Order Signed by Obama
Visalia man who raped, tortured and murdered 3-year-old girl sent to death row
Acting Attorney General orders Justice Department not to defend Trump refugee order
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly deputy-involved shooting
Convicted Fresno County killer and death row inmate found dead in prison
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos