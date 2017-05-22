Barbeque safety

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2023672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This weekend is Memorial Day, and that means Barbecue season is officially here.

This weekend is Memorial Day, and that means Barbecue season is officially here.Grilling statistics from National Fire Prevention Association:75% of U.S. households own at least one outdoor BBQ, grill or smoker.An average of 8,900 home fires are started by grills each yearJuly is the peak month for grill fires followed by May, June and August.In 2014 almost 17,000 patients went to the emergency room because of injuries involving the grill - including almost 9,000 thermal burns.Failure to clean the grill was the leading contributing factor to fire in one fifth all grill structure fires.Seventeen percent of fires were started by having something that could catch fire too close to the grill.