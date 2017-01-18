Bitwise announces expansion to 3 more buildings in Downtown Fresno

Bitwise Industries announced they will expand into the State Center Warehouse, the Hotel Virginia, and the Old Spaghetti Factory in Downtown Fresno.The State Center Warehouse is located on R Street between Tulare and Ventura Street. Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal says the building will hold about 10-thousand square feet of office space. It will also hold an events and conference center, a coffee shop, several restaurants and an underground speakeasy. Directly next to the building they plan to build a 28 unit apartment building.The Hotel Virginia building on Kern and L streets will be the home to Hashtag. Soberal describes Hashtag as a co-working space where different companies buy a membership and work around one another. The building is already home to a couple of eateries.The third building will be called Bitwise 41. This building was formally the Old Spaghetti Factory, and more recently, a career college. Will Dyck with Bitwise says this building will house three stories of "tech environment," a large conference room and restaurants with outdoor seating.