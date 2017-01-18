Bitwise announces expansion to 3 more buildings in Downtown Fresno

Artist rendering of the Bitwise State Center Warehouse Building in Downtown Fresno (Bitwise Industries)

FRESNO, California --
Bitwise Industries announced they will expand into the State Center Warehouse, the Hotel Virginia, and the Old Spaghetti Factory in Downtown Fresno.

The State Center Warehouse is located on R Street between Tulare and Ventura Street. Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal says the building will hold about 10-thousand square feet of office space. It will also hold an events and conference center, a coffee shop, several restaurants and an underground speakeasy. Directly next to the building they plan to build a 28 unit apartment building.

The Hotel Virginia building on Kern and L streets will be the home to Hashtag. Soberal describes Hashtag as a co-working space where different companies buy a membership and work around one another. The building is already home to a couple of eateries.

The third building will be called Bitwise 41. This building was formally the Old Spaghetti Factory, and more recently, a career college. Will Dyck with Bitwise says this building will house three stories of "tech environment," a large conference room and restaurants with outdoor seating.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man found dead behind a dumpster in northeast Fresno
Spokesman: George H.W. Bush admitted to ICU, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Woman dies of flu in Fresno County
Transit bus in Tulare County bursts into flames after colliding with car, 2 killed
California man sets himself on fire at D.C. Trump hotel
Clovis woman blames city for home flooding during storm
Group says Fresno Unified School Board is leaving them out of discussion during search for new superintendent
Show More
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southwest Fresno
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Los Angeles area family searching for stolen husky
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos