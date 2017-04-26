Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River

Family members said the CSU Bakersfield student tried to save her friend after she fell into the water. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Family members of Alondra Orozco say they found her body in Tule River on Tuesday.

Orozco and her friend from CSU Bakersfield, Shreya Singh, were swept away in the fast moving current on Thursday, April 13th near the Coffee Camp Campground. Singh's body was found, but Orozco body was not recovered until yesterday.
Investigators said a woman in her 20s fell into the water and a friend jumped in after her.

