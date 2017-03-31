FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES

CART Offers Hands-On Summer Academy for Grades 4-7

The Center for Advanced Research and Technology (CART) Summer Academy will be held June 12-16 from 8-11:30 a.m.

The academy offers incoming fourth through seventh grade students the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning experiences. The labs offered are Builders' Workshop, Drama & Performance Art, Game Design, Lemonade Stand Micro-business, Mini-Med School, Movie Magic, Optical Illusions, and Robotics.

The cost is $199 for applications completed by June 5 and $250 for applications completed after June 5. The deadline for applications is June 9, although space is limited. Visit cart.org for more information or call (559) 248-7400.

During the regular school year, CART offers a half-day program for juniors and seniors specializing in hands-on pathway learning in a variety of career areas. CART is a joint project of the Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified school districts.
