Community Invited to Review Funding Report

First Look at the 2017-18 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP)
The Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) is the district's plan detailing how it will use Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) state funding to improve academic outcomes for all students.
The plan describes the district's goals, actions and expenditures for the next three years. More than 140 meetings have been conducted with the Fresno community to receive input on the LCAP.
A draft of the document for the 2017-18 school year will be available for review online beginning April 5. The community is invited to review the draft and provide feedback before the final document is approved by the Fresno Unified Board of Education in June. Information on the plan can be found at www.fresnounified.org.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
uncategorized