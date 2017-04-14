Deviled Egg Recipes

How to spice up ordinary deviled eggs and make the Perfect appetizer for your Easter Sunday gatherings.

How to hard boil eggs:
  1. Place egg in pot and add cold water to cover the eggs by 2 inches. Turn stove to medium high heat. Bring water to a rolling boil, where eggs are shaking violently. Let maintain this boil for 2 minutes. Then turn off heat, place a lid on the pot and let sit for 12 minutes.

  2. Drain hot water and fill pot with cold water and ice to begin to cool the eggs. Let cool for 20 minutes. You can store hard boiled eggs in the fridge for a well.

  3. The shells will peel easiest if the eggs have cooled.


Spiced up Deviled Eggs- (inspired by R&D Kitchen)
  • 8 large eggs
  • 3 TB mayonnaise
  • 3 TB finely chopped celery
  • 2 TB finely chopped scallion
  • 2 TB finely chopped pickled relish
  • 2 tsp yellow mustard
  • 2 tsp finely chopped Italian parsley, more for garnish
  • Few dashes hot sauce, plus more for garnish


Directions
Mix egg yolks with remaining ingredients until well combined. Fill halved eggs. Garnish with additional hot sauce and chopped parsley.

Pink beet pickled Deviled eggs
  • 6 hard boiled eggs
  • 1 jar pickled beets
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 TB peppercorn
  • 1 tsp salt


Filling:
  • 2 TB olive oil
  • 1 TB vinegar
  • 1 TB mayo
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tsp curry powder
  • Salt & pepper, to taste


Directions
  1. Place eggs in a jar with pickled beets, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, peppercorns, & salt. Let sit for 12 hours up to 3 days.

  2. Remove eggs, carefully slice in half (the liquid will stain). Remove the yolk and mix with filling ingredients.

  3. Pipe into egg halves. Sprinkle with salt & pepper and serve.
