Emergency Notification System Underway

The district launched a new system in February for notifying parents and guardians quickly of a campus emergency.
Rapid Alert sends a text message to the cell phones of parents, guardians and emergency contacts if an incident occurs on campus that will disrupt the school day or require an early dismissal.
Parents who missed the opportunity to "opt in" in February can still register. From their cell phones, parents simply text the word "YES" to 67587 to receive future notifications in the event of an emergency at their child's school.
The cell phone used to subscribe to Rapid Alert must match the emergency contact information on file at school. To learn more, visit www.fresnounified.org.