FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES

Fresno Unified College Applications Up at CSU and UC

A pilot project to encourage high school seniors to pursue more college options appears to be paying off with a jump in applications to California State University and University of California campuses.

New data from the district's Office of Equity and Access shows that for this school year, 578 eligible Fresno Unified seniors applied to both CSU and UC campuses corresponding to their academic profile. This compares to 382 eligible seniors applying in 2015-16.

The increase follows the launch of the I am Ready College Packets initiative last fall, prior to the application deadlines for CSU and UC. The customized packets were sent to 4,135 seniors, detailing California public college options that matched each student's academic profile.

"We are extremely pleased with the increase in our students who applied to CSU and UC given that they met the eligibility requirements for both. The I am Ready College Packets are proving to be an additional tool to help our students turn their college dreams into reality," said Jorge Aguilar, associate superintendent for equity and access.

The district initiated the I am Ready College Packets based on the premise that many students and parents are not aware of all the colleges' students are eligible for based on their academic profile.

Data from the Office of Equity and Access indicates that while more students are eligible for college, they are not pursuing all their options. In fact, 85% of Fresno Unified students applied to college last year, but less than half of eligible students applied to colleges that corresponded with their academic profiles.

The packets contained a matrix of California public universities and colleges that matched the student's academic profile and recommendations on next steps to take.

A letter was sent to their parents, as well, encouraging them to support their student in pursuing all college options. The letters were translated in English, Spanish and Hmong. Students and their families were encouraged to explore all options and meet with the student's academic counselor.

The packet also contained information on CSU/UC admission requirements, private colleges and universities, scholarships, Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) and the California Dream Act.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES
SPONSORED: Keeping students in class
SPONSORED: February 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: November 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: October 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
More Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
Top Stories
Friends remember 22-year-old Visalia man who was stabbed to death while walking home
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Fresno to Las Vegas charter bus crashes, killing 1, injuring 26
Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, injuring at least a dozen band members
3 dead, 2 injured after plane crashes into Riverside home
LAPD names officer who fired gun during struggle with teens
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Show More
Oroville Dam spillway water shut off to clear debris
Cameras capture burglars raiding the only Planada pharmacy for cough syrup
IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information
Downtown Fresno homicide highlights disturbing trend of violence against homeless
Reedley growth plan prompts water fight
More News
Photos
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
More Photos