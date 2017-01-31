FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES

High School sports results

Boys Cross Country

- Bullard: Three CMAC medalists; 11 scholar-athletes from Bullard; FUSD champions
- Edison: Three scholar-athletes
- Fresno: Evert Silva NYL champion, Division III section champion, 4th at state; 1 of 5 California runners qualifying for Nike Cross Nationals; 10 scholar-athletes
- Sunnyside: 10 scholar-athletes
- Hoover: Five scholar-athletes; Academic Team Champions (3.57 GPA)
- McLane: Three scholar-athletes
- Roosevelt: NYL medalists Martin Garcia, Isaiah Montion and Michael Zuniga; NYL runner-up; FUSD runner-up
- Sunnyside: Four scholar-athletes

Girls Cross Country

- Bullard: 12 scholar-athletes; FUSD runner-up
- Edison: Six scholar-athletes; FUSD champions
- Fresno: Seven scholar-athletes
- Sunnyside: Seven scholar-athletes
- Hoover: Five scholar-athletes; Academic Team Champions (3.56 GPA)
- McLane: Four scholar athletes
- Roosevelt: One scholar athlete
- Sunnyside: NYL medalists Carissa Hernandez, Jessica Valles and Rachel Klassen; NYL champions; eight scholar-athletes

Football

- Bullard: Eight CMAC all-league; 11 scholar-athletes
- Edison: CMAC runner-up; Division 1 section quarterfinalist; 14 scholar-athletes; eight CMAC all-league
- Fresno High: 500th win; Khory Day NYL All-Purpose Player of the Year; Five NYL all-league; NYL runner-up; Division III section quarterfinalist; seven scholar-athletes
- Hoover: Six NYL all-league (four second team); five scholar-athletes
- McLane: Two scholar-athletes
- Roosevelt: Rudy Peralta NYL Lineman of the Year; one NYL all-league (four second team); five scholar-athletes
- Sunnyside: Gordon Wood NYL Coach of the Year; Marcus Hawkins NYL Defensive Player of the Year; Nate Hughes NYL Offensive Player of the Year; eight NYL all-league (seven second team); NYL champions; Division II section semi-finalist; four scholar-athletes

Girls Volleyball

- Bullard: Two CMAC all-league; CMAC runner-up; six scholar-athletes
- Edison: One CMAC all-league; three scholar-athletes
- Fresno: Three scholar-athletes
- Hoover: Meranda Watkins NYL Coach of the Year; Amethyst Harper NYL MVP; three NYL all-league (one second team); NYL champions; Division II section quarterfinalist; six scholar-athletes
- McLane: Seven scholar-athletes; Academic Team Champions (3.45 GPA)
-Roosevelt: One NYL second-team; four scholar-athletes
- Sunnyside: Two CMAC second team; six scholar-athletes

Boys Water Polo

- Bullard: Two CMAC all-league; CMAC runner-up; Division I section quarterfinalist; five scholar-athletes
- Edison: Academic Team Champions (3.36 GPA); undefeated CMAC champions; Division III section runner-up; two CMAC all-league; nine scholar-athletes
- Fresno: One NYL all-league; two scholar-athletes
- Hoover: Two NYL all-league (two second team); NYL runner-up; two scholar-athletes
- McLane: Seven scholar-athletes
- Roosevelt: One NYL all-league
- Sunnyside: Jon Troxell NYL Coach of the Year; Ken Suarez NYL MVP; two NYL all-league (one second team); NYL champions; Division II section quarterfinalist; four scholar-athletes

Girls Water Polo

- Bullard: CMAC runner-up; nine scholar-athletes; Academic Team Champions (3.48 GPA)
- Edison: Division II section quarterfinalist; six scholar-athletes
- Fresno: Four scholar-athletes
- Hoover: One NYL all-league (three second team); six scholar-athletes
- McLane: Eight scholar-athletes
- Sunnyside: Cindy Bigalk NYL Coach of the Year; Letty Leal NYL Goalie of the Year; two NYL all-league (two second team); NYL runner-up; eight scholar-athletes

Girls Tennis

- Academic Team Champions (3.86); one CMAC medalist; nine scholar-athletes
- Edison: Division III section quarterfinalist; seven scholar-athletes
- Fresno: Grizelda Aguilar NYL singles champion; eight scholar-athletes
- Hoover: Four scholar-athletes
- McLane: Division IV section quarterfinalist; seven scholar-athletes
- Roosevelt: One NYL singles medalist; two NYL doubles medalists; one scholar-athlete
- Sunnyside: NYL champions (best finish in school history; Wendy Her and Lee Vang NYL doubles champions; three NYL medalists; Division III section quarterfinalists; seven scholar-athletes

Girls Golf

- Bullard: Academic Team Champions (3.33 GPA); CMAC champions; Lauren Parayno CMAC champion and North Area champion; five scholar-athletes
- Edison: Five scholar-athletes
- Fresno: Largest team in school history; five scholar-athletes
- Hoover: One scholar-athlete
- McLane: Best finish in school history (3-2); one scholar athlete
- Roosevelt: One scholar-athlete
- Sunnyside: First time to compete in NYL championship; two NYL qualifiers; NYL runner-up; six scholar-athletes
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: November 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: October 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: September 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
More Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
Top Stories
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
Fresno County GOP leaders say Trump's immigration order a matter of national safety
Crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
Trump fires Justice Dept. head over executive order defiance
Show More
Trump Will Continue LGBTQ Worker Protection Order Signed by Obama
Visalia man who raped, tortured and murdered 3-year-old girl sent to death row
Acting Attorney General orders Justice Department not to defend Trump refugee order
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly deputy-involved shooting
Convicted Fresno County killer and death row inmate found dead in prison
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos