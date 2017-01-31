High School sports results

- Bullard: Three CMAC medalists; 11 scholar-athletes from Bullard; FUSD champions- Edison: Three scholar-athletes- Fresno: Evert Silva NYL champion, Division III section champion, 4th at state; 1 of 5 California runners qualifying for Nike Cross Nationals; 10 scholar-athletes- Sunnyside: 10 scholar-athletes- Hoover: Five scholar-athletes; Academic Team Champions (3.57 GPA)- McLane: Three scholar-athletes- Roosevelt: NYL medalists Martin Garcia, Isaiah Montion and Michael Zuniga; NYL runner-up; FUSD runner-up- Sunnyside: Four scholar-athletes- Bullard: 12 scholar-athletes; FUSD runner-up- Edison: Six scholar-athletes; FUSD champions- Fresno: Seven scholar-athletes- Sunnyside: Seven scholar-athletes- Hoover: Five scholar-athletes; Academic Team Champions (3.56 GPA)- McLane: Four scholar athletes- Roosevelt: One scholar athlete- Sunnyside: NYL medalists Carissa Hernandez, Jessica Valles and Rachel Klassen; NYL champions; eight scholar-athletes- Bullard: Eight CMAC all-league; 11 scholar-athletes- Edison: CMAC runner-up; Division 1 section quarterfinalist; 14 scholar-athletes; eight CMAC all-league- Fresno High: 500th win; Khory Day NYL All-Purpose Player of the Year; Five NYL all-league; NYL runner-up; Division III section quarterfinalist; seven scholar-athletes- Hoover: Six NYL all-league (four second team); five scholar-athletes- McLane: Two scholar-athletes- Roosevelt: Rudy Peralta NYL Lineman of the Year; one NYL all-league (four second team); five scholar-athletes- Sunnyside: Gordon Wood NYL Coach of the Year; Marcus Hawkins NYL Defensive Player of the Year; Nate Hughes NYL Offensive Player of the Year; eight NYL all-league (seven second team); NYL champions; Division II section semi-finalist; four scholar-athletes- Bullard: Two CMAC all-league; CMAC runner-up; six scholar-athletes- Edison: One CMAC all-league; three scholar-athletes- Fresno: Three scholar-athletes- Hoover: Meranda Watkins NYL Coach of the Year; Amethyst Harper NYL MVP; three NYL all-league (one second team); NYL champions; Division II section quarterfinalist; six scholar-athletes- McLane: Seven scholar-athletes; Academic Team Champions (3.45 GPA)-Roosevelt: One NYL second-team; four scholar-athletes- Sunnyside: Two CMAC second team; six scholar-athletes- Bullard: Two CMAC all-league; CMAC runner-up; Division I section quarterfinalist; five scholar-athletes- Edison: Academic Team Champions (3.36 GPA); undefeated CMAC champions; Division III section runner-up; two CMAC all-league; nine scholar-athletes- Fresno: One NYL all-league; two scholar-athletes- Hoover: Two NYL all-league (two second team); NYL runner-up; two scholar-athletes- McLane: Seven scholar-athletes- Roosevelt: One NYL all-league- Sunnyside: Jon Troxell NYL Coach of the Year; Ken Suarez NYL MVP; two NYL all-league (one second team); NYL champions; Division II section quarterfinalist; four scholar-athletes- Bullard: CMAC runner-up; nine scholar-athletes; Academic Team Champions (3.48 GPA)- Edison: Division II section quarterfinalist; six scholar-athletes- Fresno: Four scholar-athletes- Hoover: One NYL all-league (three second team); six scholar-athletes- McLane: Eight scholar-athletes- Sunnyside: Cindy Bigalk NYL Coach of the Year; Letty Leal NYL Goalie of the Year; two NYL all-league (two second team); NYL runner-up; eight scholar-athletes- Academic Team Champions (3.86); one CMAC medalist; nine scholar-athletes- Edison: Division III section quarterfinalist; seven scholar-athletes- Fresno: Grizelda Aguilar NYL singles champion; eight scholar-athletes- Hoover: Four scholar-athletes- McLane: Division IV section quarterfinalist; seven scholar-athletes- Roosevelt: One NYL singles medalist; two NYL doubles medalists; one scholar-athlete- Sunnyside: NYL champions (best finish in school history; Wendy Her and Lee Vang NYL doubles champions; three NYL medalists; Division III section quarterfinalists; seven scholar-athletes- Bullard: Academic Team Champions (3.33 GPA); CMAC champions; Lauren Parayno CMAC champion and North Area champion; five scholar-athletes- Edison: Five scholar-athletes- Fresno: Largest team in school history; five scholar-athletes- Hoover: One scholar-athlete- McLane: Best finish in school history (3-2); one scholar athlete- Roosevelt: One scholar-athlete- Sunnyside: First time to compete in NYL championship; two NYL qualifiers; NYL runner-up; six scholar-athletes