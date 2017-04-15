Man describes scene as dozens of athletes treated for hypothermia during triathlon

EMBED </>More News Videos

(KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
US: North Korean missile explodes on launch
Woman found dead in Merced dumpster identified, suspect arrested
Protesters facing off in Berkeley over President Trump
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
Show More
Chaos erupts in Penn Station after Amtrak police Taser man
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder
Search continues for missing woman swept away by Tule River
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
More News
Top Video
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
More Video