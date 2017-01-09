News Minute: 01/09/17
EMBED </>More News Videos

#NewsMinute -- Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Yosemite National Park official says no major flooding after storm despite road closures
Highway 180 reopened after Central Fresno crash forces road closures
Heavy rains create headache for construction workers and farmers across Fresno County
After years of drought, scientists examine recharged San Joaquin River
Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
Yosemite Valley to open Tuesday morning
North Fork residents forced to flee from flood waters
Show More
Main roadway to Huron flooded after storm
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Fresno County Sheriff K-9 bites naked burglar
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Manhunt on for Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Veteran Officer
More News
Top Video
After years of drought, scientists examine recharged San Joaquin River
Heavy rains create headache for construction workers and farmers across Fresno County
Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
North Fork residents forced to flee from flood waters
More Video