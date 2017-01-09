Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
News Minute: 01/09/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1694876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
#NewsMinute -- Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Monday, January 09, 2017 07:52PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Yosemite National Park official says no major flooding after storm despite road closures
Highway 180 reopened after Central Fresno crash forces road closures
Heavy rains create headache for construction workers and farmers across Fresno County
After years of drought, scientists examine recharged San Joaquin River
Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
Yosemite Valley to open Tuesday morning
North Fork residents forced to flee from flood waters
Show More
Main roadway to Huron flooded after storm
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Fresno County Sheriff K-9 bites naked burglar
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Manhunt on for Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Veteran Officer
More News
Top Video
After years of drought, scientists examine recharged San Joaquin River
Heavy rains create headache for construction workers and farmers across Fresno County
Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
North Fork residents forced to flee from flood waters
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno