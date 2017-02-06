News Minute: 02/06/17

EMBED </>More News Videos

NewsMinute -- Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Prime suspect in murder of Fresno mom arrested in SoCal after high-speed chase
Alleged drunk driver plows into Visalia bus stop, Mexican restaurant
CA Attorney General denounces travel ban at Fresno State meeting
Los Banos family grateful for community support after being stranded by travel ban
Cleaning crews busy across Fresno and Clovis after storms
California water board to reevaluate emergency drought regulations
Show More
Fresno pastor applauds President Trump's proposed end to Johnson Amendment
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
New England Patriots stun Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51
DUI driver crashes into Visalia restaurant, police say
70 arrested in drug, gang bust in San Bernardino County
More News
Top Video
CA Attorney General denounces travel ban at Fresno State meeting
Prime suspect in murder of Fresno mom arrested in SoCal after high-speed chase
Alleged drunk driver plows into Visalia bus stop, Mexican restaurant
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
More Video