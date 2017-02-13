News Minute: 02/13/17

EMBED </>More News Videos

(KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Evacuees wait nervously while crews scramble to repair Oroville Dam
President Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns
Oroville Dam evacuees might not return until spillway is repaired
Man shot at downtown Fresno's Courthouse Park
Valley dams have engineers brimming with confidence
Final preparations underway for 50th World Ag Expo in Tulare
With another round of heavy rain on the forecast, Le Grand homeowners prep sandbags
Show More
Sanger housing development back on track after nearly 10-year delay
Fresno Attorney Tony Capozzi cleared of wrongdoing in jailhouse investigation
Water experts monitoring Friant Dam release to prevent flooding at mobile home park
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
North Korea launches ballistic missile test
More News
Top Video
Evacuees wait nervously while crews scramble to repair Oroville Dam
Valley dams have engineers brimming with confidence
Sanger housing development back on track after nearly 10-year delay
Final preparations underway for 50th World Ag Expo in Tulare
More Video