News Minute: 02/24/17

EMBED </>More News Videos

(KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
7 students sick, 1 hospitalized after consuming drug-laced cookies at Hoover High School
After rains soak California, Gov. Brown seeks $437 million for flooding repairs
Fresno City College warns students after man allegedly gropes woman inside library
Merced County and state leaders survey swollen rivers to identify infrastructure needs
Police say 22-year-old Visalia man stabbed to death walking home from work
Judge rejects motion to pull manslaughter plea for Fresno man convicted of killing 7-year-old while driving drunk
Valley law enforcement gathers in honor of officer, deputy killed in Minkler shootout
Show More
Some news outlets blocked from White House media briefing
Larry Flynt's Hustler Hollywood sues the City of Fresno
Man in critical condition after being shot in Central Fresno
5-year-old killed in Bakersfield drive-by shooting
16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing a pig at Delhi High School
More News
Top Video
Police say 22-year-old Visalia man stabbed to death walking home from work
Fresno City College warns students after man allegedly gropes woman inside library
Valley law enforcement gathers in honor of officer, deputy killed in Minkler shootout
Merced County and state leaders survey swollen rivers to identify infrastructure needs
More Video