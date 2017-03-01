Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
News Minute: 03/01/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1780535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Wednesday, March 01, 2017 09:02PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
Show More
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
More News
Top Video
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
Hundreds special needs students went to Roosevelt School of the Arts to enjoy their first musical
Inside Fresno's only cryotherapy business
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno